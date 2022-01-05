New Commercial Arts wins alcohol-free Lucky Saint – “official beer of Dry January”

0 Shares Share

New Commercial Arts was won premium alcohol-free beer Lucky Saint and is launching it as Alcohol Change UK’s “official beer of dry January,” with a major Out of Home campaign targeting commuters on Clear Channel and Ocean Outdoor sites around the UK. There will also be wraps around The Times and Sunday Times magazine with a £10 promotional offer.

Lucky Saint founder Luke Boase says: “at Lucky Saint we believe the greatest reward of drinking is the social connection, not the alcohol. so while January is traditionally a month of moderation it now means that we can stay social and drink January dry.

“Partnering with Alcohol Change UK to become the first-ever official beer of Dry January cements our mission to to inspire the world to drink better.”

Alcohol change UK CEO Dr Richard Piper says: “It’s brilliant to announce Lucky Saint as the official beer of Dry January 2022. Lucky Saint was the obvious choice for us to partner with, a great-tasting beer that is leading the way when it comes to quality in the category. We’re proud to partner with a brand that is committed to changing the way people think about alcohol-free beer.”

OOH media owners Clear Channel and Ocean Outdoor have played a significant role during the pandemic, helping challenger brands like Lucky Saint put themselves on the map in a high impact medium.