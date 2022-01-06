McCann London’s new CEO is BBH MD Polly McMorrow

0 Shares Share

McCann London has poached BBH managing director Polly McMorrow to be its new CEO. McMorrow will join in the spring as a replacement for Sheryl Marjoram, who recently returned to her native Australia to become CEO of DDB Group Sydney.

She might not be a well-known name, but McMorrow is an all-rounder who has played an important internal role at BBH, particularly in maintaining the VW/Audi relationship, driving new business and keeping staff happy during the pandemic. After a career behind the scenes, the new role will be a chance for her to have a more outward focus and make her mark in the industry.

McMorrow joined BBH as a graduate trainee 14 years ago, and was promoted to managing director in May 2020 on her return from a second maternity leave. She said: “McCann [is] an organisation I have watched and admired for some time. They have a modern, creative and pluralist approach and I’m excited to be joining such a brilliant team who share my passion for creativity, along with a genuine love of clients and their business.”

Chris Macdonald, chairman and CEO at McCann and a former chief executive in London himself, said: “It is critical that we keep attracting the best talent to McCann and we are delighted that Polly is joining us to lead one of our most important offices.”

At McCann, she will report to Mark Lund, president of McCann Worldgroup, Europe and UK. The agency has around 300 staff and its clients include Just Eat, Xbox, eBay, L’Oreal, and Reckitt.