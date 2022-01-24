M&C Saatchi wins UK’s government’s ‘Get the Jump’

0 Shares Share

M&C Saatchi may be under siege from deputy chairman Vin Murria but it continues to hoover up government business, this time a £2.68m campaign – ‘Get the Jump’ – attempting to get young people to make better decisons about further education and training.

M&C won the business in a competitive pitch last year. M&C will lead a number of Saatchi group agencies. The campaign includes digital, social, OOH, radio and PR plus partnerships with civic organisations.

Rebecca Thould, head of campaigns for Young People and Adult Skills, Department for Education, says: “Making choices at 16 and 18 can be confusing and overwhelming for young people. The truth is, there isn’t one right decision for their next step and the best way to find out what’s right, is to get going.

“Get the Jump” aims to dramatise this idea and encourage young people to take the first step towards making a decision about their education or training options.”

M&C CCO Ben Golik says: “Being on the edge of adulthood and the rest of your life is a brilliant and terrifying time. This campaign captures all the pent up energy of that moment, and helps young people see how they might unleash their potential on the world, in all ways they might not have even known about.”