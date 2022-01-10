MAA blast from the past: Hamlet Extra Mild and the elusive horse condom

Droga5’s David Kolbusz bemoaned the (relative) absence of funny ads trying to sell at a Campaign breakfast, pointing to the remorseless tide of “purpose.” Another reason being that humour doesn’t play that well with awards juries.

Hamlet, of course, is one of the most famous campaigns in ad history (with plenty of awards in the bag surely) but here’s one I haven’t seen before: an 18-rated cinema ad for Hamlet Extra Mild featuring luminous condoms and, seemingly, a horse.

So you’ll have to click on the link to go straight to YouTube.

A true oddity, to be sure.