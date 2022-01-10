Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: Hamlet Extra Mild and the elusive horse condom

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago

Droga5’s David Kolbusz bemoaned the (relative) absence of funny ads trying to sell at a Campaign breakfast, pointing to the remorseless tide of “purpose.” Another reason being that humour doesn’t play that well with awards juries.

Hamlet, of course, is one of the most famous campaigns in ad history (with plenty of awards in the bag surely) but here’s one I haven’t seen before: an 18-rated cinema ad for Hamlet Extra Mild featuring luminous condoms and, seemingly, a horse.

So you’ll have to click on the link to go straight to YouTube.

A true oddity, to be sure.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

