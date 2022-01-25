MAA blast from the past: Boris (some) used to know and love

As the waters of ‘partygate’ close around British PM Boris Johnson – can the slippery old boulevardier get away with it again? – this ‘Love Actually’ themed 2019 election ad featuring Johnson seems an entire world away. Pre-Covid for a start.

Here he is importuning the voters to vote Conservative and ‘Get Brexit Done.’ They did, of course, and so did he, although the benefits have proved more elusive than some hoped.

It’s a timely reminder of what Johnson’s good at (you can’t imagine opposition Labour’s Keir Starmer doing this) but also what he isn’t (running a celebration in a brewery – although he’d certainly join the throng.)