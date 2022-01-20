Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: $75bn Activision in its Atari days

Gaming giant Activision might be worth $75bn to Microsoft (US regulators might still put a spanner in the works of the agreed deal) but how did Activision rise to these dizzy Heights (despite its much-publicised issues.)

Back in the day it owned Atari, one of the earliest purveyors of hand-held, sort of computer games.

And, then, it certainly didn’t rise to prominence through its snazzy brand advertising as, over the years, have Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation.

Here are some horrors from the 1980s.

From small (and unpromising) acorns…

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

