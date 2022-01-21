MAA Ad of the Week: Samsung Exynos from BBH

0 Shares Share

Bartle Bogle Hegarty in London (and elsewhere) has had a roller coaster time since Publicis bought the lot from its distinguished founders (two knights of the realm included) and other executives.

Now it’s being run by a group board headed by Publicis Groupe country manager Annette King (how many jobs does Annette have these days?) and it’s just replaced CCO Ian Heartfield (who left for New Commercial Arts) with Alex Grieve from AMV BBDO.

It remains a big agency (in the UK anyway), in part due to the whopper Tesco account on which it has performed creditably although not in an especially BBH kind of way.

A big showcase has come its way with the launch of Samsung’s Exynos, claimed to be first platform to bring immersive video game quality to mobiles.

Competition is tough in the gaming world and, in the UK, adam&eveDDB has set the bar through its work for PlayStation. This doesn’t quite match that but Samsung has the heft to compete along the line if it so desires – so BBH should get further opportunities.