MAA Ad of the Week: RAF Air and Space from Engine

0 Shares Share

Bit of thin week although there’s lots going on in adland: creative musical chairs and the odd deal.

But this is diverting enough from Engine Creative: RAF Air and Space Operations, no less (didn’t know they were in space.)

Recruitment is always a tricky issue for the forces even in a downturn. this at least makes it look quite gripping, a kind of above air Das Boot.

Have they found that F35 that fell in the Med yet?