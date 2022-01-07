MAA Ad of the Week: Axa’s ‘Birders’ from Publicis Conseil

0 Shares Share

Are proper ads keeping their heads above water even as the digital tide shows no sign of abating? Much depends on the state of the TV market and there are some signs that it’s showing resilience, even growth.

A big budget helps of course and insurance giant Axa has pushed the boat out with ‘Birders’ from Publicis Conseil, a mini-film by Sean Meehan that starts with a grumpy grandad coming into his own with his hobby/obsession.

Insurance only makes a fleeting appearance but it’s a good one.

The various Publicis Networks seem to be upping their game, even as the holding company dives deeper into technology.