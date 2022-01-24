Leo Burnett introduces the House of Disney+ in new EMEA campaign

0 Shares Share

The success of Disney+ is one of the reasons that Netflix’s star is waning, and a new EMEA-wide ad campaign imaginatively drives home the message that the streaming service has an unexpectedly wide range of content, fit to challenge any of its rivals.

It’s a feather in the cap for Leo Burnett London to lead such a high profile and big budget piece of work as part of Publicis Groupe’s Imagine power of one team. In a Rear Window type set up, we see into different apartments in a city block, and in each one the occupants are living out the dramas of a particular piece of Disney+ content.

Toy Story, The King’s Man, The Simpsons, The Kardashians, The Book of Boba Fett and The Walking Dead all feature thanks to an ongoing series of deals with the likes of 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Usama Al-Qassab, vice president parketing Disney+ EMEA, said, “With this campaign we want to make sure viewers understand Disney+ is the home of a wide variety of iconic content… Our subscribers can find just about anything they are in the mood for on Disney+. Some may even be surprised by what they find.”

Publicis Groupe UK’s CCO Ben Mooge said: “Disney+ is fast becoming known for TV and movies beyond the expected – as so many of us who time-travelled with the Beatles: Get Back recently can testify to. Disney has almost 100 years of rich heritage in setting the bar on storytelling and production – so we’ve brought the same care and craft in bringing this familiar yet surprising House of Disney+ to life.”

Just as well they didn’t include new show Pam and Tommy, about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones and their infamously intimate tape, in the line up of content for this spot.

MAA creative scale: 7.5