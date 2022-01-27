Joint and Goodstuff win UK wine retailer Naked Wines

0 Shares Share

Naked Wines, one of the UK’s leading online wine retailers has appointed Joint as its UK creative agency and Goodstuff as its UK media planning and buying agency to work on a brief to both deliver a reappraisal of the brand and ensure long-term growth. Naked Wines also operates in the US and Australia.

Joint and Goodstuff won a competitive pitch process against three undisclosed agencies. Naked Wines, which champions independent winemakers, has more than 400,000 UK customers

Naked Wines head of brand Danielle Betts says: “At Naked Wines, we want to shake up the wine industry and make it work better for everyone. Both Joint and Goodstuff share our entrepreneurial spirit and wowed us through the pitch process with a campaign that will proudly showcase what sets us apart.”

Joint partner Alicia Iveson says: “We’re really excited to partner with Naked Wines at such an important time for their brand and the industry.

Goodstuff managing partner Genevieve Tompkins says: “We are delighted to have been selected as Naked Wines’ media agency partner supporting them in their brand journey. Naked Wines occupy a wonderfully unique space which rewards consumers and independent winemakers alike. We are excited to see them go from strength to strength, starting with their first brand campaign in