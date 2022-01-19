Don't Miss

Jennifer Aniston goes in to bat against insomnia

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Advertising in the digital era is often accused of becoming another branch of direct marketing; some might say that (in the purpose era) it’s PR too.

Here’s Jennifer Aniston for pharma firm Idorsia heading a campaign against insomnia. From Goodby Silverstein.

Aniston says: “My challenges with sleep began many years ago – so it’s such a priority for my overall health. If I don’t get a good night’s sleep, my next day is really difficult. In working with Idorsia, I hope that we can all start prioritizing sleep health and have different conversations around trouble sleeping.”

Doubtless Idorsia will be expecting to sell some stuff too but it’s far from obvious. The right balance?

MAA creative scale: 6.

