Is £10k enough to stop you eating a Cadbury’s Creme Egg?

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

Now Christmas is over, Cadbury’s Creme Eggs are in the shops and this year’s campaign by VCCP is based around 146 prize eggs, each one made of half milk, half white chocolate, which are worth between £50 and £10,000 each — as long as you can resist eating them before you call the hotline number.

In a reversal of the usual line, VCCP’s campaign asks “How do you NOT eat yours” and shows people struggling to resist temptation. There are two TV ads, and a series of radio executions voiced by Matt Lucas.

Chris Birch, executive creative director at VCCP London, said: “Creme Eggs are a childhood classic and a British institution. So we were thrilled to create a campaign which would bring new life to Creme Eggs, whilst paying homage to one of the most well known chocolate advertising campaigns of recent times. It’s been fun flipping that campaign on its head. It’s sticky work.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5

