Iris steps up with knife crime plea from Adidas and Arsenal

Premier League club Arsenal is ditching the famous red on its strip for Saturday’s FA Cup match as part of a campaign – ‘No More Red’ from Iris with Adidas – in response to the horrifying level of teenie knife crime in London (150 or so deaths in the last 12 months with, doubtless, more to come.)

With Idris Elba and former Arsenal star and now pundit Ian Wright.

Such knife deaths among mostly black kids (we’ll be hammered by someone for saying this) are the UK’s version of the horrifying shoot-outs in US schools. It’s easy to retire to your bunker and ignore it.

Good from all concerned (but is it missing a solution?)

MAA creative scale: 8.