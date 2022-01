0 Shares Share

Perplexed about the metaverse, despite Mark Zuckerberg’s best efforts? Facebook is now Meta of course.

Here’s Wunderman Thompson’s chief transformation officer (not CTO, they’re something else) Justin Peyton trying nobly to explain it and its relevance for brands. Actually he makes a pretty good fist of it.

WT has a big meta-exhibit at the forthcoming CES, shame not many people will be going. But as it’s a meta-exhibit maybe that doesn’t matter.