Highsnobiety hitches a ride for Gucci with TikTok’s favourite trainspotter

Graham Fink observed here a while back that creatives should forget about ads and TikTok instead (we paraphrase) and here we have a pretty good example: Gucci (teamed with the rather unlikely The North Face) and viral trainspotter Francois Bourgeois (who’s actually from London) in a film by David Fischer’s Highsnobiety.

All the elements of culture change in one really, but Gucci consistently inverts trends in the fashion world.

Refreshing and fun – what more do you need (it’s fashion anyway.)

MAA creative scale: 9.