Gruff grandad bonds over birdwatching in new AXA spot by Publicis Conseil

Car insurance ads don’t usually look like this: a young girl develops a bond with her grandfather thanks to a shared passion for birdwatching. The insurance bit comes in when a car and a tractor have an encounter in a field.

Thanks to AXA, the duo can “Stay focused on what matters.” Publicis Conseil’s ad is running in Switzerland and Ireland.

Some beautiful countryside to enjoy, a couple of strong performances, and a soundtrack composed by Sam Thompson whose music has recently graced Rocketman and Sex Education.

MAA creative scale: 7