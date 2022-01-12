Dentsu’s Clark raids Accenture for new COO

0 Shares Share

Dentsu International boss Wendy Clark has hired Nnenna Ilomechina as global chief operating officer, effectively her number two, from Accenture Strategy. Ilomechina succeeds Neil Gissler who is retiring.

Ilomechina (above) is charged with business transformation (as you are these days) and delivering profitable growth.

Ilomechina says: “I am energised by the opportunity to work together with the exceptional talent within Dentsu, across media, customer experience management and creative to create an environment and operational infrastructure that will enable Dentsu to seamlessly offer a truly integrated client experience, making our teams successful and delivering long-term value for Dentsu.”

Clark says: “Ilomechina is an exceptional leader with the rare combination of business savvy, operational know-how, cultural sensitivity and a deep understanding of people and their motivations. This fusion of capability is critical for dentsu as we move into the final phases of our own transformation.”

Under Clark Dentsu International has also hired Michael Komasinsky as global CEO of Merkle, Fred Levron from FCB as global CCO and Alex Hesz from adam&eveDDB as global CSO. It has also rebranded creative network dentsumcgarrybowen to DentsuMB.