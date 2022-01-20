DentsuMB hires Innes as first chief production officer

0 Shares Share

Seems like Dentsu is finally establishing a creative presence in London after years of false starts, and the agency has now hired veteran producer Susie Innes as its first head of production, reporting directly to chief creative officer Simon Lloyd and CEO Gareth Collins.

Innes has been in the business for 30 years and worked at lots of big, quality agencies like BBH, adam&eveDDB, Lowe and Havas. She has been freelancing for the last few years.

At dentsuMB, Innes will work across the agency’s London and Manchester offices, leading all elements of production – digital, experiential, editorial, content – for global and local clients including Coca-Cola, Generali, Heinz Beanz, Amex and Halfords.

Simon Lloyd said: “dentsuMB is a place where creative excellence is paramount and the craft is nurtured from film to design, editorial to technology. These aren’t just nice words; I think our latest work has genuinely surprised people and shows we’re well underway to making this a reality. Bringing talent in with Susie’s experience and calibre, will help us get there faster.”

Susie Innes said: “I’ve turned down some big roles in the last few years, but dentsuMB feels fresh and vibrant. The people are delightful, the energy and drive really seductive. There is excellent creative ambition, a belief in the power of production and a lot of challenges to get stuck into. I hope to harness all my experience and find ways to explore interesting and exciting new approaches, integrating our assets to build something we can be proud of.”