Coca-Cola and WPP’s Ogilvy get off to winning start with Year of the Tiger for Lunar New Year

It’s the Lunar New Year of the Tiger (Water Tiger officially, South China Tiger for some) on February 1, the festival bringing families together.

Coca-Cola is giving it all barrels in this cross-platform effort across ten markets from Ogilvy Shanghai: from cans to a rather winning film (with artful product placement), games and even a giveaway of some NFTs (non-fungible tokens, purporting to be original digital art.)

WPP was designated Coke’s global marketing network partner in November last year so there was a lot riding on this; quite lucky it’s the Year of the Tiger rather than a less winning creature.

Coca-Cola creative director in Greater China and Mongolia Charlotte Sng says: “We believe real magic is everywhere. And the Lunar New Year is all about the magic of togetherness, something that is deeply embedded in Coca-Cola’s brand philosophy. This year, at a time when shared moments are more precious than ever, we want to celebrate the real magic of human connection and invite consumers to create memories that last.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this campaign that enables families to bond over a festive meal and a Coke through an integrated experience at the intersection of culture and technology.”

Melinda Po, president of advertising at Ogilvy China says: “The Spring Festival is a major event on brands’ marketing calendar. insights and culturally relevant ideas…Our commitment to Borderless Creativity is all about delivering innovative work that wins people’s attention, and we look forward to working together with Coca-Cola to bring more “real magic” experiences to consumers across the world.”

Looks like Ogilvy, which has won creative plaudits recently, is in the WPP driving seat with Coke. Ogilvy Shanghai, in the Graham Fink era, produced this big Cannes award-winner some years back.

Coke, and WPP, should be pleased. Coke’s marketing has lacked consistency in recent years but ‘Real Magic’ is promising. WPP (and Ogilvy) has made a good start.

MAA creative scale: 8.