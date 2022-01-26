Bulchandani moves up to key global role at WPP’s Ogilvy

0 Shares Share

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani has been promoted to, in effect, number two to global CEO Andy Main.

Currently global chairwoman of advertising and CEO of Ogilvy North America she will become global president, expanding her remit to cover all five of the agency’s business units: advertising, PR, experience, health, and growth and innovation.

Bulchandani (above) joined Ogilvy last year from Interpublic’s McCann Worldgroup. She will retain her role as CEO of North America.

Bulchandani says: “I believe 2021 was a foundational year for our team. I’m excited about all the ways we will build on our momentum through innovative, effective creative work that inspires people and brands to impact the world.”

CEO Main says Andy Main says the appointment “is a recognition of the dynamic partnership we developed over the past year as we’ve modernized Ogilvy’s offering, invested in talent, and delivered for our clients.”

Ogilvy is WPP’s biggest non-media business unit and appears to have been restored to health under former Deloitte executive, Main.

It has a history of formidable women in key positions. Shelly Lazarus, still chairman emeritus of the agency, played a key role in bedding down the agency in WPP nearly 30 years ago after WPP’s then boss Sir Martin Sorrell launched an audacious and bitterly contested raid on David Ogilvy’s blue chip quoted agency.