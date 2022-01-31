BBH wins “sustainable” deodorant Wild

0 Shares Share

BBH seems to have upped its new business game and it’s been chosen, without a pitch, to handle sustainable deodorant brand Wild.

Wild launched last year and and is already expanding internationally, starting with Germany as its first key market outside the UK and Ireland.

BBH London’s first work for Wild will go live this spring, with a campaign running across TV and digital across both markets. Wild is upgrading from influencer marketing and Facebook.

Charlie Bowes-Lyon (sounds a bit posh), co-founder and CMO of Wild, says: “We’re delighted to be working with BBH over the coming months. Their experience and creative genius will allow us to progress the Wild brand to the next level whilst helping us continue on our mission to remove plastic waste from the bathroom.”

BBH managing partner Holly Ripper says: “Wild is already an impressive business with huge ambitions to make bathroom products stink less. We can’t wait to help build a future that smells a little fresher.”

The Wild makes eight deodorant fragrances, bought in refill form and used with a choice of six different coloured reusable cases. Purchased via subscription, as one-offs, or in selected Boots, Sainsbury’s and independent stores.