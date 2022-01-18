BBH pulls out all the stops for Samsung Exynos mobile gaming launch

0 Shares Share

Samsung reckons it’s cracked gaming on mobiles with its new Exynos 2200 ’next generation’ mobile processor and BBH is launching it with an ambitious CGI extravaganza with MJZ and Paris-based digital effects specialist Mikros: ‘Playtime Is Over.’

Directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen, whose past commercials credits include the famous ‘Bear’ and ‘Closet’ for Canal+ and BETC.

Samsung Electronics brand manager Changwan Kim says: “We wanted to implicitly express how the Exynos 2200 processor will bring differentiated gaming experience on mobile, in a short condensed fashion. We are very excited to see BBH’s creativity come to life in this adventurous hero film, and believe this project may be a big milestone that changes the course of how we promote semiconductor products in the future.”

BBH creative director Stu Royall says: “This was a dream brief from our partners at Samsung. To launch a new processing unit, targeted at hardcore gamers is an incredible opportunity. Together, we’ve constructed an incredible, alternate universe full of rich detail, dangerous characters and even more dangerous weapons. There’s even a few additional details hidden in there to reward the most eagle-eyed gamers.”

Does what it says on the tin although it lacks the glorious anarchy of Van Heijningen’s efforts for Canal+ (as pretty much everything does these days.)

MAA creative scale: 7.