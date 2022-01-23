Apple TV+ has everyone but Jon Hamm, and he’s not happy

0 Shares Share

Apple spent an estimated $8 billion on content for its TV streaming service last year, but not a single cent went on a show featuring Jon Hamm and the Mad Men actor is not happy about it. Although he’s clearly more than happy to take a nice payout from the Apple marketing department.

Good to see some humour and self-deprecation from a big star. Plus he’s unlikely to be complaining for long — Hamm is in Top Gun: Maverick which is finally out in May and will no doubt find its way onto Apple TV+ at some point.

