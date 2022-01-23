Don't Miss

Apple TV+ has everyone but Jon Hamm, and he’s not happy

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, Media, News

Apple spent an estimated $8 billion on content for its TV streaming service last year, but not a single cent went on a show featuring Jon Hamm and the Mad Men actor is not happy about it. Although he’s clearly more than happy to take a nice payout from the Apple marketing department.

Good to see some humour and self-deprecation from a big star. Plus he’s unlikely to be complaining for long — Hamm is in Top Gun: Maverick which is finally out in May and will no doubt find its way onto Apple TV+ at some point.

MAA creative scale: 8

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

