Apple adds extra angst to GPS Apple Watch 7

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 22 hours ago 0

The Apple Watch has morphed from a techie accoutrement to a life-saving device in this new campaign for the Apple Watch 7 with GPS – “what’s your emergency?”

Using three real life stories of people being rescued by pressing the emergency button on their watches (you press five times, better remember that.)

Powerful? Definitely. Adding to the world’s already overflowing tidal wave of angst? Maybe.

When you’re (briefly) the world’s first $3 trillion company maybe you can rewrite just about anything.

MAA creative scale: Umm – somewhere between 4 and 8.

