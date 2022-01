Amazon scores again with a prom through the ages

Amazon keeps knocking it out of the park: this time it’s Droga5 London for Alexa with a sweet film showing that romance ain’t dead, even if you’re getting on a bit.

A subject close to Jeff Bezos’ heart presumably, as he’s investing in a new pharma company to counter the effects of ageing. Jeff, as we know, is immortal.

Might Amazon’s fortunes have something to do with a succession of nice, properly filmed and gimmick-free ads?

No, too simple.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.