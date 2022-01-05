Above+Beyond wins Pure Electric global e-scooters drive

0 Shares Share

London agency Above+Beyond has won Pure Electric e-bikes and e-scooters. Pure Electric was set up by Adam Norris in 2018 and has 18 showrooms and repair centres across the UK. Above+Beyond will handle Pure Electric globally.

Pure Electric CMO Phil Borthwick says: “We were impressed by Above+Beyond’s audience centric approach, which is exactly what we need to help build our brand and power our growth ambitions for 2022 and beyond.”

Above+Beyond’s Oli Richards says: “Pure Electric is built on forward-thinking principles, and our job is to encapsulate that in a foundational brand strategy, through the development of a clear brand narrative and positioning. We can’t wait to help power the brand’s next phase of growth.”