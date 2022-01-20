72andSunny Amsterdam expands creative leadership with new hire

0 Shares Share

Another freelancer has been lured into full time employment this week as Mikey Farr, who was global creative director at Dyson and ECD at Widen + Kennedy Tokyo, joins 72andSunny Amsterdam as ECD.

Farr sounds like an interesting character: he was a medical student in Edinburgh and then got a degree in biochemistry before becoming an advertising creative. He has also been an ice cream man, a DJ, a teacher and an England international rugby player.

The bulk of his advertising career (about 15 years) has been spent at W+K, first in Amsterdam and then in Tokyo before working at Dyson for a year or so.

Farr said: “72andSunny Amsterdam holds a unique place in the advertising landscape, located in a creatively rich international community. As we hopefully come out the other side of the pandemic, creative opportunities that didn’t exist before are opening up across the world. I’m excited to see what all the creative brain power of 72andSunny can do as we stretch even more into these new ways of working together.”

Carlo Cavallone, Global Chief Creative Officer & Partner, 72andSunny, said: “I’ve always been impressed with Mikey’s work and career trajectory but, recently, I also understood how he shows up as a leader. I look forward to seeing what he will bring to our Amsterdam office, and how he’ll build on a strong, collaborative, people-first creative culture.”

72andSunny Amsterdam’s clients include Coca-Cola, Google, Zurich, Like Meat, Bumble, Under Armour, Fitbit and United Airlines.