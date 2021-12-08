WPP’s GroupM strikes voice deal with Say It Now

0 Shares Share

We’ve had ecommerce, now it’s v-commerce or voice commerce as advertisers prepare to take orders and payments over the wireless – well maybe not the wireless.

WPP’s giant GroupM media buying group has confirmed a deal with London-based Say It Now as its “UK partner in voice.”

Say It Now founder and CEO Charlie Cadbury says: “Emerging technologies such as voice commerce stand to shake up the traditional ways that brands speak with their customers. Executives looking to market their brands no longer have to rely on the ‘same old’ box of tricks to work with; actionable adverts, which can be adjusted in response to real time data, will breathe life into marketing brainstorms across the UK and beyond as teams realise the potential of this exciting new tool.”



Mediacom’s Charlie Yeates says: “This is the next step in the ever-evolving UK and Global Audio market, in creating a genuine v-commerce marketplace. Say It Now demonstrated how and why they should be our preferred partner in this space as part of the competitive RFI process. We are looking forward to developing and opening up these new opportunities with our clients.”

Say It Now has also bought North American voice tech platform GetStarted.