Wonderhood Studios’ Christmas nightmare – stuck on a zoom call forever

0 Shares Share

This darkly comic tale takes life on Zoom to its logical conclusion, leaving one poor man stuck inside that one last call, condemned to experience Christmas from deep inside his laptop.

Wonderhood Studios’ Christmas film is brilliantly done, with two well known British actors (Kerry Howard and Daniel Barker) bravely trying to play festive games online, and even engaging into a bit of virtual sex, but ultimately unable to bridge the digital divide.

Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, creative directors at Wonderhood Studios, said: “We’ve uttered the words ‘I’m stuck on a call’ far too many times this year. So, the thought of Christmas Day trapped in a box on a video call felt truly terrifying. The film is meant to make the average worker-from-homer shudder and encourage bosses to hang up the headset for the festive season. We loved working to bring the script to life in all its bleakness.”

The agency is putting its money where its mouth is and closing for Christmas between December 24th and January 4th, putting out the message, “If you don’t call us, we won’t call you. Go enjoy yourselves.”

Especially given the terrifying story of the US mortgage company boss who just fired 900 employees on a single Zoom call, this is a great reminder to get off our screens.

MAA creative scale: 9