Wavemaker wins Merlin Entertainments media

0 Shares Share

WPP media agency Wavemaker has won Merlin Entertainments’ UK-wide media, the first time Merlin has consolidated its media spend across its various attractions.

These include lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds, The Dungeons, Sea Life, Legoland Discovery Centres and the Blackpool Tower plus resort theme parks including Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures.

Merlin has also appointed Wavemaker as its media agency for its Midway attractions in Europe, which include Sea Life, Madame Tussauds and The Dungeons.

Merlin Entertainments’ Midway sales and marketing director Sara Holt said: “We believe Wavemaker’s return on investment-driving, data rich and positively provocative approach will rocket fuel our long-term ambition to be the world’s biggest location-based entertainment business.

“As chairperson of the London Tourism Recovery Board’s marketing directors group, I saw first-hand with Wavemaker’s Let’s Do London campaign how they can create step-change opportunities and have helped drive a significant recovery for London.”