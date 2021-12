0 Shares Share

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro gives you “Hollywood in your pocket” says this new campaign, plugging its “cinematic mode” that lets you highlight bits of your video like a film director would. At least that’s what I think it does.

Directed by Jason Reitman and father Ivan.

A rare excursion by Apple into humour but another in the catalogue of films that sees it matching rival tech behemoth Amazon in the class ad stakes. Is this now the exclusive preserve of tech giants?

MAA creative scale: 8.