Top Publicis duo Levy and Sadoun work their world – from King Kong to Easy Rider

‘Work your world’ is Publicis’ latest Marcel-induced mantra, inviting staff to work anywhere in the Publicis empire for six weeks.

But what about the bosses? Are Maurice Levy (supervisory board chairman) and Arthur Sadoun (CEO) going to take advantage? They are, with a little help from some famous movies.

The two seem to be good sports who actually get on. That can’t be true can it?

