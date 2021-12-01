“Tis the season to slay it” says Asda’s George

0 Shares Share

Asda’s venerable George fashion brand is showing signs of life under new Asda owners and agency Impero. Now following a successful back-to-school promotion, it’s entering the Christmas lists with some rather surprising guests, including initially trepidatious trans Jabarii.

“Tis the season to slay it,” we’re advised, in a celebrating of New York Ball alt culture.

Part of a tie-up with Diversity Roles Models (George is donating £100,000) which aims to end LGTBQ+ bullying in schools.

George head of creative Claudia Solano says: “After the last 18 months we knew a lot of brands would be portraying the perfect family gathering, but for some of our customers Christmas time can be overwhelming and that’s why we thought it was important to celebrate the festive period in a totally inclusive way – letting our customers feel empowered to show up at the table as the very best version of themselves.”

Should make for a lively time across the crackers.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.