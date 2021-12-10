Don't Miss

Tesco and Mediacom put ‘I’m a Celebrity’ escapees through one last trial

As I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here reaches its climax this weekend, Tesco has put together a series of mini challenges for celebrities as they leave the castle.

Spoiler: instead of slugs and rodents, the contents of a Tesco Christmas hamper awaits them. Regular viewers will recognise references to moments from the show.

MediaCom’s creative systems director Neesha Taneja, said: “Christmas is an incredibly tough time to grab consumer attention, and it’s no longer about the fight for share of voice – we want results. The alignment between shopper and viewer really allows us to create culturally relevant content that engages audiences and gets people talking.”

It’s all staged after the event, but it’s a nice way to integrate the campaign into the show.

