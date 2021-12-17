Talon Outdoor helps commuters find quietest journey slots with new data tool Plan It

0 Shares Share

Talon Outdoor is launching data-backed travel tool, Plan It, launched today to provide London Underground travellers with the quietest time and routes for their journeys. Out of Home specialist Talon Outdoor developed Plan It, powered by its data management platform (DMP) Ada, to help London’s travellers amid the latest Omicron virus wave.

In Plan It Underground station scores reflect the entire trip, setting it apart from other travel planning tools. These scores are generated at 30-minute intervals throughout the day to optimise for accuracy.

The second generation tool was developed on the back of Talon’s COVID insights tracker, originally launched in 2020 to report on ever shifting movement patterns throughout the UK. Plan It takes this capability a step further by allowing travellers to make use of rich data sets to directly inform and adapt their daily commutes.

Talon UK CEO James Copley says: “We’re excited to launch Plan It, giving travellers using the London Underground network the ability to plan their journeys around quieter periods with more confidence. The tool provides peace of mind for commuters who may experience travel-related anxieties, or who wish to avoid peak hours for ease.

“Using Plan It, people can now be more certain of the type of journey they can expect, giving users control over their travel experience.”

Plan It aggregates data from three parts of the journey: the start station, the tube/train, and the end station. It then attributes a score between 1-10 for the entire journey, with 10 being the quietest and is consistently updated to provide consumers with the latest information. The tool scores and ranks the top 90% of stations, with more to come.

Already available in London, the tool will be available in Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh in 2022.