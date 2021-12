0 Shares Share

We were going to show you Sky’s in-house Christmas effort – quite interesting although wasn’t entirely sure whast the point was, but, as you can see, it’s been blocked by NBC Universal on copyright grounds. The ad features (featured?) personnel from animated movie Sing.

You’d have expected Sky Creative to ask first.

But, hang on, isn’t NBC Universal owned by Sky’s newish owner Comcast? Don’t this lot (heavily remunerated for the most part) speak to each other?

Funny old world….