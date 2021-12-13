Peloton plays catch up with Mr Big comeback

0 Shares Share

Carrie’s Mr Big popped his clogs by overdoing the Peloton as the venerable hit show returned to TV: not good for Peloton which is suffering a dramatic drop in sales as people return to gyms.

So Peloton brought him back to life in a quickie commercial, with the aid of the ubiquitous Ryan Reynolds it seems.

Apparently Peloton gave permission for one of its exercise bikes to be featured in the show – without inquiring why.

Oh well….