Pablo debuts for DFS with radical makeover

Pablo is a London agency that’s emerged from under the radar into the limelight – it currently tops Campaign’s creative agency new business table – and one of its biggest recent wins is furniture and homeware retailer DFS, now building its online business too.

DFS spent a decade or so with Krow, which produced some quite winning animated ads with Aardman Animation.

Now it’s produced a new brand platform, as you do, “what’s your thing?” ‘Cos we’re all very individual individuals these days, of course.

A bold departure for comfy old DFS. It flags a bit in the middle and has you wondering when they’ll get to the point. But picks up at the end (can’t go wrong with spotty dogs.)

A decent debut from Pablo.

MAA creative scale: 7.