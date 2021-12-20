Don't Miss

On the Beach: tongue in cheek or just naff?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 days ago

Don’t know quite what to make of this: Quiet Storm’s debut for online holiday firm On The Beach.

Quiet Storm beat a starry line-up of BBH, Mother and New Commercial Arts to the business, formerly with our UK Creative agency of the Year (now two years running, Uncommon.)

So you expect fireworks (although the campaign was obviously hurried out trying to grab the Christmas holiday booking season.)

On The Beach CMO Zoe Harris says: “Sunshine, getting up at midday and not having to think about cooking or washing-up… holidays are hands down the most wonderful time of year and we’re thrilled to have created these ads with Quiet Storm to show the pure joy and celebration that comes with our annual stint in the sun.

“On the Beach absolutely gets just what a holiday means to our customers – more so than ever after two Covid-disrupted years for travel – and we’re so excited to be able to give those customers something to make their holidays even more special with our brand new Free Airport Fast Track and Lounge Access offers.”

Deliberately naff or what?

MAA creative scale: 4.

Update: whoops, it’s gone. Still here though. I think we should be told..

Update Update: back again, see above

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

