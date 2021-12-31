Ogilvy Italia hits right end of year note for NGO Emergency

0 Shares Share

“Let’s make 2022 a year of peace not war” says this film from NGO and healthcare prvider Emergency by Ogilvy Italia, dramatising the people forced to leave their homes through war and related factors (over 80 million in 2021 according to Emergency.)

Directed by Igor Borghi.

Emergency president Rossella Miccio says: “The dramatic images of the Afghan families bringing their children to Kabul airport and desperately looking for an opportunity to leave the country showed us, once again, that war does not bring anything else but violence, denial of basic human rights, death and abandonment . They also reminded everybody that the victims are, first and foremost, civilians, women and children.

“Our wish for 2022 is that all the ongoing conflicts won’t remain neglected, and that we can work all together to really abolish war once and for all.”

Ogilvy Italia CCO Giuseppe Mastromatteo says: “We are proud to air this campaign for Emergency every year because it’s an honour for us to tell such universal, relevant and human stories, but most of all to support Emergency, its actions, and the immortal legacy of Gino Strada (noted Italian war surgeon and founder of Emergency.)”

Some hope, you might say, with war drums beating around the Ukraine and massacres in Myanmar. But sometimes it’s the thought that counts too and this is a fine film from the Ogilvy network, part of an impressive body of purpose work in 2021 that also includes its various Covid-related campaigns for Dove.

MAA creative scale: 9.