Now Impero wins Christian Aid in three-way pitch

Impero has capped a good week by winning Christian Aid, the 75-year old charity. which operates in Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Middle East. Earlier this week Impero won a global brief for electric charging company EO.

Impero won Christina Aid in a three-way pitch handled by R&D Partners, founded by former FCB Inferno founder Tim Doust.

Christian Aid director of fundraising and supporter engagement Nick Georgiadis says: “I’m very excited to have appointed independent agency Impero. Right from the start they demonstrated a real passion, drive and commitment to help us tackle global poverty, inequality, and injustice.

“I look forward to working with them, so that together, we make Christian Aid more relevant and engaging, and grow our audience and consideration to support us.”