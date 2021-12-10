New CSO Sophie Lewis aims to “tackle big issues with creativity” at M&C Saatchi

0 Shares Share

Sophie Lewis, who has been behind many of the most high profile UK ad campaigns in recent times, has joined M&C Saatchi as chief strategy officer. She joins M&C from dentsuMB and will work with CEO Camilla Kemp and CCO Ben Golik.

Lewis (above) was involved in ‘Here come the girls’ for Boots at Mother, Sainsbury’s ‘Live well for less’ at AMV BBDO and Viagra’s ‘Don’t let life get in the way of your love story’ at VMLY&R.

CEO Kemp says: “Sophie is an amazingly original strategist, obsessed with the impact that creativity and creative strategy can have on brands and businesses.

“She joins our leadership team at a critical time, when the drivers of brand choice are rapidly evolving – from a brand’s ESG commitments through to the impact their communications have on mental health. Given her wealth of commercial client experience, she is perfectly placed to help us leverage our behaviour change expertise to help brands of all kinds develop work with a positive impact on society.”

Lewis says: “I want to be a part of a group of people who acknowledge and understand that we have to take our responsibility as communicators seriously. We are facing some big questions as a society and tackling these with creativity is ultimately what we are about. Ben and Camilla and the whole M&C Saatchi team are up for this and I can’t wait to join them.

“It’s not about commerciality OR purpose, it’s about making change in order to deliver both.”