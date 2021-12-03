Neil Heymann takes top creative role at David Droga’s Accenture Interactive

0 Shares Share

Newly-minted Accenture Interactive CEO (and creative chairman, naturally) David Droga has put his stamp on the organisation by luring back Neil Heymann from Publicis Groupe’s New York creative collective Le Truc.

Heymann who was CCO of Droga5, will become Accenture Interactive’s first global CCO.

AI says Heymann will “be responsible for uniting, enhancing and amplifying creativity across Accenture Interactive’s creative and brand agencies.” As well as D5 these include Karmarama in the UK, The Monkeys in Australia, Rothco in Ireland and newly-qcquired King James in South Africa.

Uniting, enhancing and amplifying these pretty independent entities is no mean task but it’s one that A1 needs tp pull off if it’s to win really big global clients against the likes of WPP, Omnicom and, of course Publicis. It’s hardly a vote of confidence in Publicis’ Le Truc although such a radical new entity (bringing together talent from all Publicis agencies in one space) is bound to suit some and not others.

There have been a number of senior creatives returning to their previous homes in US adland this year, a sign, perhaps, of the paucity of talent below the most senior level. Adland has not been doing a very good job at raising its next generation of leaders.