M&S Romford shows how to do it at Christmas

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 day ago 0

There are some rather worrying signs of life at the UK’s M&S (Marks & Spencer as was), worrying for those of us attuned to saying how hopeless it is anyway.

The team at M&S Romford have become TikTok stars it seems (and no naughtiness, not here anyway) with their Christmas song number two in the TikTok charts, with proceeds going to charity.

With a nod to famous M&S ads of yore.

User-generated ads better than most of the agency-produced ones, most of which seem variations on the same theme?

Trouble is, they’ll all be trying to do this next year.

MAA creative scale: 8.

