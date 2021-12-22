Microsoft to buy AT&T’s Xandr to boost ad tech offer

0 Shares Share

Microsoft is buying AT&T’s ad-tech business, Xandr, subject to regulators, to boost its connected TV offer. Xandr, named after AT&T founder Alexander Graham Bell, includes both demand and sell-side platforms and an ad server.

Microsoft’s Mikhail Parakhin says: “With Xandr’s talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow’s digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer-privacy preferences, understands publishers’ relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals.“

AT&T has largely unwound its ad tech offer and whereas Microsoft is a keen competitor in the space as the ad business prepares for a largely cookie-free future.