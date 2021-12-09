Manning Gottlieb set to retain £200m UK government media

0 Shares Share

Omnicom’s Manning Gottlieb OMD is expected to retain the UK government’s media account – via a team dubbed OmniGov, not the happiest moniker with the current Covid mutant running rampant – in a four year deal.

Government ad expenditure has soared in the pandemic, reaching about £200m a year. MGM beat WPP’s MediaCom, Dentsu’s Carat and Havas Media to the business. MediaCom and Carat are both former incumbents.

As yet there has been official confirmation of the decision. possibly because such big contracts have a window of about ten days when the unsuccessful bidders can challenge the decision. WPP took the Government to court, unavailingly, back in 2014 when the business moved to Carat. MGM (Manning Gottlieb Media as it used to be known) won the business in 2018.