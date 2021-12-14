Don't Miss

MAA Agencies of the Year revealed this week

Later this week we’ll be revealing our Agencies of the Year (creative, media, international and holding company) plus Advertiser of the Year. Media, US agency, international, holding company and advertiser on Wednesday, UK Agency of the Year on Thursday.

Last year’s winners were Talon Outdoor (media), Goodby Silverstein (US agency), Wieden+Kennedy (international), S4 Capital (ad holding company) with KFC as Advertiser of the Year. UK creative agency was Uncommon Creative Studio.

It’s been a difficult year – obviously, you won’t be surprised to learn – but there’s still been good work and hefty business achievements even in an agency sector where you get the impression many people are on their pandemic knees.

We hope you’ll find our choices interesting and maybe even agree with them.

