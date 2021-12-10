MAA Ad of Week: Wonderhood Studios – ‘stuck in a call’

0 Shares Share

Very thoughtful of Wonderhood Studios (and brave) to make us a funny film for Christmas.

But ‘stuck in a call,’ the ultimate Zoom nightmare, shows off the agency’s abilities to fine effect: casting, script and filming (although it’s as murky as most UK Christmas ads this year, can we have light next?)

Wonderhood, helmed by former Channel 4 boss David Abraham, is also a TV production company, producing documentaries for Sky, branded content and about to venture into drama next year.

A content powerhouse in the making? Might be there already.