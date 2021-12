0 Shares Share

IKEA, like Burger King, hasn’t forgotten that ads can be fun – if you’re prepared to take a risk or three.

It’s renting out tiny homes in Tokyo (as far as we can see) to show off its wares in an, um, economical setting.

So Blåhaj, the (fairly) cuddly Swedish shark has abandoned the capacious waters of his (her, its?) homeland for a Tokyo apartment. Part of a content series from Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo.

Pleasingly bonkers – which is what W+K does better than anyone.